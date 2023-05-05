Silhouettes of passerby are seen as they stand in front of an electric monitor displaying major world stock indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo in October 2022. Photo: Reuters
Ping An, Baidu, Alibaba push Hong Kong stocks to best week since March on US rate-cut bets amid bank failures
- Traders have stepped up bets on US rate cuts in recent weeks amid bank failures, slump in regional bank stocks
- Hang Seng logs the biggest weekly gain since end-March; the HKMA has warned investors not to expect lower borrowing costs anytime soon
Silhouettes of passerby are seen as they stand in front of an electric monitor displaying major world stock indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo in October 2022. Photo: Reuters