Chinese insurance stocks back in favour after sector delivers best first-quarter result in five years

  • A gauge of five insurers trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange has risen 22 per cent since the start of April
  • ‘Firmly positive on the sector,’ Shanghai-based analyst says

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong

Updated: 4:00pm, 5 May, 2023

