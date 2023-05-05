China Life Insurance, the biggest firm in the industry by market value, reported an 18 per cent rise in stocks in the first quarter. Photo: ImagineChina
Chinese insurance stocks back in favour after sector delivers best first-quarter result in five years
- A gauge of five insurers trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange has risen 22 per cent since the start of April
- ‘Firmly positive on the sector,’ Shanghai-based analyst says
