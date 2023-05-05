Tesla increased prices of some of its cars in mainland China for a second time this week, offering another signal it is quitting a punishing price war it started in October in the world’s biggest electric -vehicle (EV) market. The Texas-based carmaker bumped up the prices of its imported models by about 2 per cent on Friday, according to data on its local website. The move came after it raised prices on its Shanghai-built EVs on Tuesday, which also followed several rounds of increases in the US. Tesla now offers a dual-motor Model S at 808,900 yuan (US$117,079), up from 789,900 yuan, according to its China website, while the tri-motor version will cost 1.9 per cent more at 1.03 million yuan. The dual-motor Model X sport-utility vehicle has been adjusted by 2.2 per cent to 898,900 yuan, while the tri-motor edition was reset 1.8 per cent higher at 1.06 million yuan, the website showed. Analysts said the price hikes signalled billionaire Elon Musk’s latest attempt to withdraw from a price war that eroded the profitability of many of its Chinese competitors. Tesla had the slimmest margin in two years last quarter, partly due to higher material and warranty costs. China’s premium EV makers report steep sales plunge after Tesla’s discounts “Tesla is sending a message to the Chinese market that it does not want to be involved in the price war any longer,” said Eric Han, a senior manager at Suolei, an advisory firm in Shanghai. “All Chinese EV makers will be relieved, since they do not have to offer further discounts at the expense of their profitability.” Tesla declined to comment on the price hikes, which followed a 2,000-yuan increase on Tuesday on all variants of its Model 3 and Model Y cars manufactured at its Gigafactory in Lingang, outside Shanghai. The delivery numbers for Model S and Model X vehicles are not publicly disclosed but the volume is very small, according to two Tesla sales managers in Shanghai. The cars are sold with free charging for three years at Tesla’s supercharging facilities in China. Tesla, the runaway leader in the mainland’s premium EV segment, delivered a total of 76,663 vehicles to local buyers in March, or 17 per cent higher than a year earlier, according to data published by the China Passenger Car Association. The price increases countered mounting speculation that the US carmaker would keep slashing prices of its Shanghai-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to tighten its grip on the market. Sales of battery-powered cars in China accounted for about 60 per cent of the global total in 2022. Tesla’s first-quarter earnings trailed market estimates as net profit shrank by 24 per cent to US$2.51 billion from a year earlier, it said in a Nasdaq filing last month. The carmaker was hit by higher raw material, logistics and warranty costs, and in the production of battery cells. The market leader stoked a price war in China after it offered huge discounts on Shanghai-made Model 3 and Model Y cars twice between late October and early January to lure budget-conscious buyers away from BYD and Leapmotor. Local EV rivals including Xpeng and Huawei Technologies-backed Aito also lowered prices to defend their market share. Makers of petrol and electric cars, such as Volkswagen and Dongfeng Honda Automobile, also matched to help reduce inventory. Shenzhen-based BYD, backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, dethroned Tesla as the world’s largest EV maker in 2022. BYD delivered 209,448 units in the home market in April, almost doubling from the same period in 2022.