Staff members talk near Tesla vehicles at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing on September 2022. Photo: AP
Electric & new energy vehicles
Tesla raises prices of imported Model S and Model X cars in China, signalling an end to price war with BYD, Xpeng

  • US carmaker to lift prices of imported Model S and Model X by about 2 per cent, after bumping up those on Shanghai-made Model 3 and Model Y this week
  • Price increases a message to market that Tesla is ending a price war it started in October, analyst at Suolei advisory says