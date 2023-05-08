The Guangzhou-based company has deployed its autonomous buses known as robobus in 18 cities across the globe. Photo: WEIBO
WeRide to raise investment in next-generation autonomous driving tech as Beijing seeks to cut manufacturers’ logistics costs
- The Chinese start-up plans to plough more resources into level 4 (L4) driverless tech, one step away from full autonomy
- Autonomous driving will save US$260.5 billion in labour costs in China by 2030 when thousands of trucks become driverless, UBS forecasts
The Guangzhou-based company has deployed its autonomous buses known as robobus in 18 cities across the globe. Photo: WEIBO