The Guangzhou-based company has deployed its autonomous buses known as robobus in 18 cities across the globe. Photo: WEIBO
WeRide to raise investment in next-generation autonomous driving tech as Beijing seeks to cut manufacturers’ logistics costs

  • The Chinese start-up plans to plough more resources into level 4 (L4) driverless tech, one step away from full autonomy
  • Autonomous driving will save US$260.5 billion in labour costs in China by 2030 when thousands of trucks become driverless, UBS forecasts

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 8 May, 2023

