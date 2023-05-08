A worker maintains equipment at a China Mobile data centre in Zhongwei City, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, in May 2019. Photo: Xinhua
A worker maintains equipment at a China Mobile data centre in Zhongwei City, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, in May 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Euphoria over China’s SOEs, AI inflate price gap for stocks listed on mainland and Hong Kong bourses to 5-month high

  • The A-shares of 150 dual-listed companies commanded a 42 per cent premium over their H-share counterparts this month, versus a 10-year average of 26 per cent
  • Among the biggest discrepancies, the yuan-denominated stock of China Life Insurance is almost three times as expensive as its Hong Kong stock

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:08pm, 8 May, 2023

