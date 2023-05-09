A construction site of an Evergrande housing complex in Zhumadian, central China’s Henan province. Photo: AFP
A construction site of an Evergrande housing complex in Zhumadian, central China’s Henan province. Photo: AFP
exclusive | Hong Kong’s Shui On Land focusing on mainland China’s affluent regions for new projects, prioritising financial health and strength

  • Shui On remains quality-conscious in its selection of projects with a focus on developing large scale, mixed-use, and sustainable communities
  • Despite opportunities in distressed property assets, the company will not get involved unless the price and quality of the unfinished projects are extremely attractive

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00am, 9 May, 2023

