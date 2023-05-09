A construction site of an Evergrande housing complex in Zhumadian, central China’s Henan province. Photo: AFP
exclusive | Hong Kong’s Shui On Land focusing on mainland China’s affluent regions for new projects, prioritising financial health and strength
- Shui On remains quality-conscious in its selection of projects with a focus on developing large scale, mixed-use, and sustainable communities
- Despite opportunities in distressed property assets, the company will not get involved unless the price and quality of the unfinished projects are extremely attractive
A construction site of an Evergrande housing complex in Zhumadian, central China’s Henan province. Photo: AFP