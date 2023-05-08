A tourist takes a selfie with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse at Shanghai Disneyland. Photo: VCG
China’s theme parks are bouncing back to pre-pandemic growth as pent-up travel demand sparks tourism boom, says Fitch
- During the five-day May Day holiday last week, long queues and crowds were seen at the country’s theme parks, amid a tourism recovery after Beijing abandoned its tough pandemic restrictions
- Tickets for both Shanghai Disneyland and Universal Studios Beijing almost sold out ahead of the ‘golden week’ holiday
