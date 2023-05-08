A tourist takes a selfie with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse at Shanghai Disneyland. Photo: VCG
A tourist takes a selfie with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse at Shanghai Disneyland. Photo: VCG
China's border reopening
Business /  China Business

China’s theme parks are bouncing back to pre-pandemic growth as pent-up travel demand sparks tourism boom, says Fitch

  • During the five-day May Day holiday last week, long queues and crowds were seen at the country’s theme parks, amid a tourism recovery after Beijing abandoned its tough pandemic restrictions
  • Tickets for both Shanghai Disneyland and Universal Studios Beijing almost sold out ahead of the ‘golden week’ holiday

Elise MakPearl Liu
Elise Mak in Beijingand Pearl Liu in Hong Kong

Updated: 6:42pm, 8 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A tourist takes a selfie with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse at Shanghai Disneyland. Photo: VCG
A tourist takes a selfie with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse at Shanghai Disneyland. Photo: VCG
READ FULL ARTICLE