New home sales in Kunshan, a county-level city in Jiangsu province, fell 14 per cent month on month in April. Photo: Weibo
Chinese regulators scold developers for ‘bad behaviour’, fearing massive price cuts could lead to social instability

  • One developer in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, was offering discounts of over 25 per cent on new homes, while another was giving away free parking spaces
  • New home sales in Kunshan fell 14 per cent month on month in April as homebuying sentiment weakened

Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 3:39pm, 9 May, 2023

