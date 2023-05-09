New home sales in Kunshan, a county-level city in Jiangsu province, fell 14 per cent month on month in April. Photo: Weibo
Chinese regulators scold developers for ‘bad behaviour’, fearing massive price cuts could lead to social instability
- One developer in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, was offering discounts of over 25 per cent on new homes, while another was giving away free parking spaces
- New home sales in Kunshan fell 14 per cent month on month in April as homebuying sentiment weakened
