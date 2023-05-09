Chinese tycoon Zhang Jin has been detained by police for illegal fundraising. Photo: WEIBO
Crime in China
Business /  China Business

Chinese tycoon Zhang Jin, who owns Fortune Global 500 company, arrested for alleged illegal fundraising worth US$3 billion

  • Police said they are investigating the illegal absorption of public deposits by Guangdong Yuanfang Investment, a unit of Cedar, and arrested Zhang
  • It comes as Beijing cracks down on financial crimes to maintain social stability as the economy struggles to recover after the pandemic

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:31pm, 9 May, 2023

