Chinese tycoon Zhang Jin has been detained by police for illegal fundraising. Photo: WEIBO
Chinese tycoon Zhang Jin, who owns Fortune Global 500 company, arrested for alleged illegal fundraising worth US$3 billion
- Police said they are investigating the illegal absorption of public deposits by Guangdong Yuanfang Investment, a unit of Cedar, and arrested Zhang
- It comes as Beijing cracks down on financial crimes to maintain social stability as the economy struggles to recover after the pandemic
