A branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Beijing. Policy tailwind has also created confidence in banking stocks, with the industry’s major players all being state-backed. Photo: Reuters
Chinese banks surge at pace not seen since 2015 as traders chase perennial laggards on valuation, SOE bets
- The rally in banks suggests they have become the new darlings of investors searching for fresh bets
- The run-up has been mainly driven by sentiment and valuation expansion rather than earnings
A branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Beijing. Policy tailwind has also created confidence in banking stocks, with the industry’s major players all being state-backed. Photo: Reuters