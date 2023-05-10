A branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Beijing. Policy tailwind has also created confidence in banking stocks, with the industry’s major players all being state-backed. Photo: Reuters
A branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Beijing. Policy tailwind has also created confidence in banking stocks, with the industry’s major players all being state-backed. Photo: Reuters
China stock market
Business /  China Business

Chinese banks surge at pace not seen since 2015 as traders chase perennial laggards on valuation, SOE bets

  • The rally in banks suggests they have become the new darlings of investors searching for fresh bets
  • The run-up has been mainly driven by sentiment and valuation expansion rather than earnings

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00am, 10 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Beijing. Policy tailwind has also created confidence in banking stocks, with the industry’s major players all being state-backed. Photo: Reuters
A branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Beijing. Policy tailwind has also created confidence in banking stocks, with the industry’s major players all being state-backed. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE