Visitors walk past the Casino Lisboa, operated by SJM Holdings, during Labour Day holiday in Macau, China, April 30, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Staffing shortages at Macau casinos catch the gaming hub off guard amid surge in visitors from mainland China
- Macau’s casinos are unable to fully satiate the booming demand from mainland China tourists as hotel rooms stay shut due to labour shortages
- The number of full-time employees is down over 10 per cent from 2019 levels after casino operators aggressively laid off staff during Covid-19 to cut costs
Visitors walk past the Casino Lisboa, operated by SJM Holdings, during Labour Day holiday in Macau, China, April 30, 2023. Photo: Reuters