An aerial view of Macau taken in 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Technology will be ‘driving force’ of Macau’s evolution from gambling spot to innovation hub, chief executive says
- Alibaba’s Joe Tsai cites generative AI technology as a factor that could help Macau to diversify beyond gaming into entertainment and innovation
- Leaders including Guangdong’s governor, commentator Andrew Sheng cite collaboration as crucial at event focusing on city’s future
An aerial view of Macau taken in 2019. Photo: Nora Tam