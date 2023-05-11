Traffic in Beijing. The market in China will eventually return to normal because the demand for battery-powered vehicles remains strong in the long term, according to an expert. Photo: Bloomberg
Electric & new energy vehicles
China Business

China’s EV price war expected to continue after discounts fail to ignite car sales

  • The previous price drops have not translated into increases in deliveries, Shanghai-based consultant says
  • BYD’s net profit for first quarter declines, but Li Auto becomes first Chinese EV maker to sell more than 25,000 cars in a single month

Daniel Ren, Zhao Ziwen
Daniel Ren in Shanghaiand Zhao Ziwen in Hong Kong

Updated: 6:30am, 11 May, 2023

