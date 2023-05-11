Li Auto’s L7 electric SUV is displayed at the Shanghai car show last month. Photo: Reuters
Li Auto rises by the most in six months after Chinese EV maker posts best quarterly profit
- Beijing-based carmaker’s shares gain as much as 17.1 per cent to HK$115.90, the most since 17.5 per cent on November 4
- The carmaker made a profit of 933.8 million yuan (US$134.6 million) in the January to March quarter, reversing osses of 10.9 million yuan last year
