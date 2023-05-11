Hong Kong must nurture young talent and train up its existing employees, particularly in sustainable finance and fintech, to face present and future challenges, the deputy chief of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has said at a conference in Macau. Both fintech and the related area of sustainable finance , which is necessary to help businesses meet China and Hong Kong’s commitments to achieving carbon neutrality , will require a substantial build-up of trained people, said Arthur Yuen Kwok-hang, HKMA deputy CEO. The remarks came on Thursday during the Global Talents Summit, a conference organised by think-tank the CCGM-Asean GBA Cooperation Centre. Technology will also help the sector significantly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of business operations, such as risk management and compliance efforts, Yuen added. In addition, enhancing the deployment of talent within the Greater Bay Area will be necessary. Meanwhile, the banking industry needs to talk directly to young people to present a more accurate picture of modern banking, as well as offer more internship placements and traineeship programmes, Yuen said. “[Among] mostly younger generations, there’s clearly a misunderstanding and misconception about the banking industry,” said Yuen. “They generally now [see] banking as boring and limited to product selling and service serving.” In reality, banking offers a wide range of new job types, including AI and machine learning specialists, data analysts and more, Yuen said. Chinese cities offer young talent free housing as jobless rate soars “As a banking regulator, we should really push banks into thinking about talent management and talent development very differently from what they have been doing,” said Yuen. Existing talent also faces the pressure of upskilling as a result of AI and machine learning, which will automate a lot of the processes conducted in banks today. The Hong Kong government must continue to support workplaces to help upskill staff by offering subsidies for training, said Yuen. ‘Bidding war’ for ESG talent breaks out among Hong Kong companies Last year, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po announced a pilot scheme that provides subsidies to fintech practitioners in the 2022-23 budget, which aims to promote the professional development of fintech talent and expand the fintech talent pool in Hong Kong. Under the scheme, practitioners who attain fintech professional qualifications can receive reimbursement of up to 80 per cent of the training costs. Career growth is a highly important factor for young people in China when it comes to choosing jobs, said Siu Fung Chan, managing director and president of management consulting company Korn Ferry Greater China. Top business-hub honours go to Hong Kong over Singapore, research says Regular pay rises are important to young workers, while providing other forms of monetary remuneration, such as medical insurance and other benefits, should also be a high priority for employers. “It’s very important to remember that money is not enough,” said Chan. “It is all these variable benefits that you can provide to your employees.” Speaking on a panel earlier in the summit, leaders from Hong Kong’s insurance industry agreed that Macau, Hong Kong and the wider Greater Bay Area need to work together to tap and retain talent pools.