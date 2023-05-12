Hong Kong stocks fell for a fourth day, heading for the longest streak of declines in two months, after slowing credit growth in China and weak US job figures added to evidence that economic activity is moderating. The Hang Seng Index lost 0.1 per cent to 19,723.58 at the noon break, extending the weekly drop to 1.6 per cent. The four-day decline was the longest since March 10. The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced 1.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 per cent. Stocks most sensitive to economic strength led the decliners. Aluminium maker China Hongqiao Group slumped 8.4 per cent to HK$6.75. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 2.3 per cent to HK$4.32 and China Construction Bank sank 2.4 per cent to HK$5.31. China Merchants Bank lost 1.7 per cent to HK$39.60 and Ping An Insurance shed 1.9 per cent to HK$56.55. All the data “indicate sluggish momentum in the aggregate demand following the tapering of pent-up demand for in-person services,” said Saxo Markets in a research note on Friday. New yuan loans fell to 719 billion yuan (US$103.5 billion) in April from 3.89 trillion yuan in the previous month, while aggregate financing, the broadest gauge of credit supply, dropped to 1.22 trillion yuan from 5.38 trillion yuan, according to the data released by China’s central bank after the market close on Thursday. In the US, weekly initial jobless claims reached the highest since October 2021, and producer prices rose at a lower-than-estimated pace in April. While the numbers vindicated the argument for the Federal Reserve to pause the cycle of interest-rate increases, they also put investors on edge about a looming recession. Hong Kong stocks have been meandering over the past two months, as traders refrain from adding exposure amid a slew of headwinds weighing on equities. Data released by the statistics bureau showed that China’s producer deflation deepened last month. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is set to impose new investment sanctions against China in areas from quantum computing to artificial intelligence. Limiting the losses on Friday, e-commerce giant JD.com surged 7 per cent to HK$144.50, the best performer on the Hang Seng Index, after first-quarter operating profit increased 57 per cent from a year earlier. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp advanced 2.2 per cent to HK$20.60 after China’s biggest chip make expects a recovery in capacity utilisation and wafer shipments this quarter. Two companies started trading on the mainland. Shenzhen Manst Technology, a coating technology company, rose 19 per cent to 91.70 yuan in Shenzhen and Ningxia Juneng Robotics, a maker of industrial robots, jumped 123 per cent to 12.24 yuan in Beijing. Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.8 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi retreated 0.4 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.1 per cent.