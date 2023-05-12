The Nanjing Street shopping and tourist area in Shanghai. The rally in SOEs has boosted confidence in China’s economy at a time when it has failed to live up to market expectations – investors had been expecting a strong recovery in export, retail spending, tourism and infrastructure construction after Beijing’s exit from zero-Covid last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
China stock market
As MSCI adjusts China indexes to reflect growing investor interest in undervalued SOEs, analysts say non-state-owned firms worth a look too

  • 28 mainland-listed companies included and nine removed from onshore index, while 23 additions and 17 deletions made to MSCI China All Shares Index
  • Two of the largest additions to both gauges are not state controlled

Daniel Ren in Shanghaiand Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:46pm, 12 May, 2023

