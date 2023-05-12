The compiler of Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark Hang Seng Index added four companies in its latest quarterly review. Photo: Jonathan Wong
JD Health, Trip.com to join Hang Seng Index next month, as compiler resumes additions to meet its 100-member target
- Zijin Mining and China Resources Power are the other two companies that will be included in the equity benchmark starting June 5
- Hang Seng Indexes Co is working towards its eventual goal of having 100 stocks in the gauge, but the pace of additions has been slower than the market’s expectations
The compiler of Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark Hang Seng Index added four companies in its latest quarterly review. Photo: Jonathan Wong