Gold rose to this year’s highest level of US$2,050.28 an ounce earlier this month and is within striking distance of the all-time peak of US$2,063.54. Photo: Reuters
Goldbugs scour Chinese stock markets for trades leveraged on surging metal prices as lure of SOEs, economic reopening dulls
- Gold prices hover at all-time highs amid US banking crisis fears and global central banks stockpiling at a frenetic pace
- Stocks of gold producers Shandong Gold, Zhongjin Gold and Zijin Mining are up by around 10 per cent in 2023, beating the CSI 300 Index’s 1.7 per cent gain
