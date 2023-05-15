A battery production line in Hefei, in China’s eastern Anhui province. China is home to 76 per cent of global EV battery production capacity, and six of its biggest battery producers, including Eve, made the list of the world’s top 10 players in terms of market share last year. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese EV battery firms Eve Energy, Anhwa to build plants in Southeast Asia, joining big guns in expanding abroad amid domestic market slowdown
- Eve Energy, China’s fifth-largest EV battery maker and the world’s ninth largest, will set up a US$422.3 million factory in Malaysia, while Anhwa (Shanghai) Automotive Engineering will set up a factory in Thailand
- It is the right time to develop international businesses, because competition at home is fierce, supplier of specialised batteries says
