A pedestrian walks past the Shanghai Stock Exchange in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style Star Market to launch options trading linked to ETFs, giving investors hedging choices against volatility
- The Nasdaq-style US$955 billion Star Market is preparing for options trading under the guidance of China’s market regulator
- Hedging demand for Star Market-traded stocks is on the rise as the volatility of its benchmark remains elevated after speculators exited artificial intelligence trades
