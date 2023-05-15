A pedestrian walks past the Shanghai Stock Exchange in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
A pedestrian walks past the Shanghai Stock Exchange in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
China stock market
Business /  China Business

Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style Star Market to launch options trading linked to ETFs, giving investors hedging choices against volatility

  • The Nasdaq-style US$955 billion Star Market is preparing for options trading under the guidance of China’s market regulator
  • Hedging demand for Star Market-traded stocks is on the rise as the volatility of its benchmark remains elevated after speculators exited artificial intelligence trades

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:32pm, 15 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A pedestrian walks past the Shanghai Stock Exchange in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
A pedestrian walks past the Shanghai Stock Exchange in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE