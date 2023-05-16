An under-construction housing complex in Dongguan, in China’s southern Guangdong province. China’s tier-1 and tier-2 cities are expected to lead growth with stronger housing demand and new launches, while lower tier cities are forecast to face inventory pressures amid more sluggish sales. Photo: AFP
Moody’s changes tune on Chinese property, raises sector’s creditworthiness for first time in about 2 years
- Home sales are expected to report flat growth in the next 12 months after a gradual recovery in sales volume from a 28 per cent drop last year, rating agency says in report
- Homebuyers’ income growth and consumer confidence expected to gradually improve, which will increase their willingness to spend on property
