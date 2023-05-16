A worker producing electronic components at a factory in Suqian, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
China stock market
China’s SOE, tech stocks rally to strengthen as traders seek shelter from faltering economic recovery, say brokerages

  • CSC Financial, Western Securities say listed state-owned firms will remain attractive because of their appealing valuations and dividend payouts
  • SOEs and tech companies are among the few sectors to have thrived as China’s slow recovery from Covid-19 dashed hope of across-the-board gains in stocks

Zhang Shidong
Updated: 3:41pm, 16 May, 2023

