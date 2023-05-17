Visitors take in the view from the observation deck at Shanghai Tower. Home sales have been strong in the Greater Bay Area, the Yangtze River Delta area and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, thanks to demand in tier-1 cities such as Shanghai and Shenzhen. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s developers keep their investment powder dry even as home sales improved in the first 4 months of 2023
- Property sales grew 8.8 per cent in the first four months after rising by 4.1 per cent in the first quarter of the year, government data released on Tuesday shows
- Investment in property development fell 6.2 per cent in the first four months, dipping from a 5.8 per cent fall in the first quarter
