Matthew Chamberlain, CEO of London Metal Exchange, speaks during the LME Asia Metals seminar in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Matthew Chamberlain, CEO of London Metal Exchange, speaks during the LME Asia Metals seminar in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
HKEX
Business /  China Business

LME making ‘incremental progress’ in reviving investor confidence after last year’s nickel fiasco, CEO Chamberlain says

  • The 146-year-old metal trading bourse is doing something every day to earn investors’ trust, Matthew Chamberlain says
  • LME unveiled an action plan on March 30, which includes a series of measures that will be rolled out gradually over two years, to revive its markets

Chad BrayPearl Liu
Chad Bray in Londonand Pearl Liu in Hong Kong

Updated: 6:22am, 17 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Matthew Chamberlain, CEO of London Metal Exchange, speaks during the LME Asia Metals seminar in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Matthew Chamberlain, CEO of London Metal Exchange, speaks during the LME Asia Metals seminar in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE