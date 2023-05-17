Matthew Chamberlain, CEO of London Metal Exchange, speaks during the LME Asia Metals seminar in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
LME making ‘incremental progress’ in reviving investor confidence after last year’s nickel fiasco, CEO Chamberlain says
- The 146-year-old metal trading bourse is doing something every day to earn investors’ trust, Matthew Chamberlain says
- LME unveiled an action plan on March 30, which includes a series of measures that will be rolled out gradually over two years, to revive its markets
