China property
China home prices rise for the third straight month in April but momentum slows due to financing, demographic and oversupply hurdles

  • The average price of a new home in 70 medium and large cities in mainland China rose 0.3 per cent in April, slipping from March’s 0.4 per cent
  • Prices in 62 of the 70 cities tracked saw a monthly increase in April – two less than in the previous month, while lived-in home prices rose in 36 cities versus 57 in March

Yulu Ao
Yulu Ao

Updated: 1:30pm, 17 May, 2023

Buildings in the Pazhou area of Guangzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
