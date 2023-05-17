Buildings in the Pazhou area of Guangzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China home prices rise for the third straight month in April but momentum slows due to financing, demographic and oversupply hurdles
- The average price of a new home in 70 medium and large cities in mainland China rose 0.3 per cent in April, slipping from March’s 0.4 per cent
- Prices in 62 of the 70 cities tracked saw a monthly increase in April – two less than in the previous month, while lived-in home prices rose in 36 cities versus 57 in March
