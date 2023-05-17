Commuters cross an intersection during the morning rush hour in Beijing, on May 16, 2023. China’s economic recovery faces pressure from sluggish consumer and export demand, a government official said Tuesday, after retail sales and other activity in April were weaker than expected. Photo: AP
Stocks stuck in a rut in mainland China and Hong Kong as slower-than-expected economic recovery spooks bulls
- Only 49 per cent of fund managers expect a strong recovery in China in the year ahead, down from 79 per cent in April, according to Bank of America
- Traders believe recovery will not ‘in any way, shape or form be linear’, while youth unemployment in China is ‘unsettling and scary’, analyst says
