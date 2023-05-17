A screen shows various index figures at the Hong Kong Connect Hall. Hong Kong stands out as an offshore hub for the yuan and Chinese listed companies at a time when ties have soured between Beijing and Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
A screen shows various index figures at the Hong Kong Connect Hall. Hong Kong stands out as an offshore hub for the yuan and Chinese listed companies at a time when ties have soured between Beijing and Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
HKEX
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong’s revamped IPO rules and dual-currency trading counter will drive yuan internationalisation, tech innovation, HKEX says

  • Hong Kong’s market ‘will facilitate the yuan’s internationalisation and technology innovation’, HKEX’s chief China economist says
  • More than 30 countries currently use the yuan for trade settlements after China recently reached agreements with Brazil and Saudi Arabia to make trade payments in its currency

Zhang ShidongDaniel Ren
Zhang Shidong in Shanghaiand Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30pm, 17 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A screen shows various index figures at the Hong Kong Connect Hall. Hong Kong stands out as an offshore hub for the yuan and Chinese listed companies at a time when ties have soured between Beijing and Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
A screen shows various index figures at the Hong Kong Connect Hall. Hong Kong stands out as an offshore hub for the yuan and Chinese listed companies at a time when ties have soured between Beijing and Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE