A screen shows various index figures at the Hong Kong Connect Hall. Hong Kong stands out as an offshore hub for the yuan and Chinese listed companies at a time when ties have soured between Beijing and Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s revamped IPO rules and dual-currency trading counter will drive yuan internationalisation, tech innovation, HKEX says
- Hong Kong’s market ‘will facilitate the yuan’s internationalisation and technology innovation’, HKEX’s chief China economist says
- More than 30 countries currently use the yuan for trade settlements after China recently reached agreements with Brazil and Saudi Arabia to make trade payments in its currency
A screen shows various index figures at the Hong Kong Connect Hall. Hong Kong stands out as an offshore hub for the yuan and Chinese listed companies at a time when ties have soured between Beijing and Washington. Photo: Bloomberg