The government is going all out to encourage people in remote areas to switch to battery-powered cars, calling for cash incentives and tailored models. Photo: Xinhua
China electric cars: Beijing urges faster roll-out of charging stations as it looks to rural motorists to boost flagging sales
- The government is going all out to encourage people in remote areas to switch to battery-powered cars, calling for cash incentives and tailored models
- The take-up of new-energy vehicles (NEVs) remains relatively low in rural China, meaning it is a market with huge potential
The government is going all out to encourage people in remote areas to switch to battery-powered cars, calling for cash incentives and tailored models. Photo: Xinhua