The view from the observation deck at Shanghai Tower. ‘Government bond yields will trade in a rangebound pattern until there’s a clear direction for a recovery in the economy,’ an analyst says. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s bond funds cap inflows after yields decline rapidly amid country’s faltering economic recovery

  • Rapid drop in bond yields has prompted brokerages such as Guotai Junan Securities and Soochow Securities to say that the run has priced in most tailwinds
  • Scenario is reminiscent of the ‘asset famine’ in 2016

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 2:40pm, 18 May, 2023

