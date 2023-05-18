The view from the observation deck at Shanghai Tower. ‘Government bond yields will trade in a rangebound pattern until there’s a clear direction for a recovery in the economy,’ an analyst says. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s bond funds cap inflows after yields decline rapidly amid country’s faltering economic recovery
- Rapid drop in bond yields has prompted brokerages such as Guotai Junan Securities and Soochow Securities to say that the run has priced in most tailwinds
- Scenario is reminiscent of the ‘asset famine’ in 2016
