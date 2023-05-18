Syngenta Group is owned by state-backed ChemChina, which paid US$43 billion in 2017. Photo: Handout
Syngenta shifts IPO application to Shanghai exchange’s main board from Star Market, indicating revival of US$9.3 billion stock sale

  • Listing on the main board will enable Syngenta to access more diversified investors and will be conducive for the company’s long-term value, agrichemical giant says
  • The Shanghai exchange had abruptly called off a scheduled listing meeting with the company in March

Zhang ShidongDaniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:15pm, 18 May, 2023

