Syngenta Group is owned by state-backed ChemChina, which paid US$43 billion in 2017. Photo: Handout
Syngenta shifts IPO application to Shanghai exchange’s main board from Star Market, indicating revival of US$9.3 billion stock sale
- Listing on the main board will enable Syngenta to access more diversified investors and will be conducive for the company’s long-term value, agrichemical giant says
- The Shanghai exchange had abruptly called off a scheduled listing meeting with the company in March
Syngenta Group is owned by state-backed ChemChina, which paid US$43 billion in 2017. Photo: Handout