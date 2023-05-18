A Rising Auto F7 is displayed at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in this file photo from April 2023. Mainland China-based manufacturers of petrol cars and EVs were offering discounts on average of 9.8 per cent last month and 9.2 per cent in March, Citic says. Photo: Xinhua
Could price war in China’s cars sector be over after better-than-expected sales put an end to discounts?
- Deliveries by Chinese carmakers rose 46 per cent month on month in the first week of May, China Passenger Car Association data shows
- ‘Positive signs’ can be seen in the market, Citic says in a research report
