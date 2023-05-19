The Shanghai Stock Exchange is aiming to boost the valuation of state-backed banks to help support the nation’s economic recovery. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai Stock Exchange to roll out index funds, urge banks to enhance investor communications to boost distressed valuations
- The proposal to improve banks’ valuations and develop index funds was outlined to executives of state-backed lenders by Cai Jianchun, the exchange’s general manager
- China’s banking sector is the most distressed industry group, trading at an average of 36 per cent discount to the book value, according to Bloomberg data
