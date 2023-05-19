China’s first self-built cruise ship, which now carries the name Magic City, is in the final stages of construction and testing in Shanghai. Photo: Weibo
China’s first self-built cruise ship dubbed Magic City as it gets closer to setting sail to ride tourism recovery wave
- The name refers to a nickname for Shanghai, where authorities are determined to revive the cruise industry after it suffered during the pandemic
- The 323-metre-long vessel is now being tested before its scheduled delivery at the end of 2023
China’s first self-built cruise ship, which now carries the name Magic City, is in the final stages of construction and testing in Shanghai. Photo: Weibo