Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po delivers a keynote at the 2nd World Chinese Accountants Conference, held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Greater Bay Area economy is almost as big as Italy’s, boosting Hong Kong’s growth, says Financial Secretary Paul Chan
- The Greater Bay Area has a GDP close to US$2 trillion in 2022, a 25 per cent jump from US$1.65 trillion in 2019, Hong Kong’s finance chief says
- Wang Songmiao, secretary general of the central government’s liaison office, declares that ‘Hong Kong is back’ after GDP rose in the first quarter
