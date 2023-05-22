The average prices of new homes in Huizhou’s Daya Bay usually range between 14,000 yuan to 17,000 yuan per square metre, according to a local property agent’s website. Photo: Shutterstock
Has China changed tune on big discounts on new homes, after local authorities no longer view lower ‘market-led’ prices as ‘bad behaviour’?
- Discounts of as much as 28 per cent at a project located an hour’s drive from the city centre of Shenzhen is described by local housing authority staff as market-led behaviour
- Huge price cuts in Kunshan and Huizhou are one-offs, Centaline executive says
The average prices of new homes in Huizhou’s Daya Bay usually range between 14,000 yuan to 17,000 yuan per square metre, according to a local property agent’s website. Photo: Shutterstock