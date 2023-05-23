A total of 4,027 of Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles await loading at the Nangang port in Shanghai for shipment to the Port of Zeebrugge in Belgium on May 15, 2022. Photo: VCG via Getty Images.
Tesla offers China-made electric vehicles for sale in Canada
- Tesla’s website showed Model Ys and the all-wheel drive version of the Model 3 available for sale in British Columbia, with codes showing they were made in Shanghai
- Both models qualify for federal incentives of C$5,000 in Canada, which does not link electric-vehicle subsidies to the location of the plant that made the car
