Beijing has urged SOEs to shift their investment focus from infrastructure construction to hi-tech manufacturing in areas such as robotics, pharmaceuticals, mining and clean energy. Photo: AFP
China’s state-owned firms could get better credit ratings, valuations as Beijing pushes for manufacturing upgrade, analysts say
- The government has urged SOEs to shift their investment focus from infrastructure construction to hi-tech manufacturing
- Though likely to entail bigger capital expenditure, the ‘outcomes should be credit-positive for the firms involved,’ said Fitch
