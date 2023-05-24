Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee addresses the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong-Guangdong Cooperation Week and the SmartHK forum in Guangzhou on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong and Guangdong will deepen cooperation to boost high-quality growth in Greater Bay Area, John Lee says
- Chief Executive John Lee says he will undertake frequent visits to cities in the Greater Bay Area and seek closer ties with Guangdong
- Hong Kong and Guangdong have announced a slew of business and trade activities this week to boost high-quality development
