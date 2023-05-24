A residential construction site in Beijing. At a time when so many industry players need capital, large and important ones are likely to be given preference, so that regulators can restore confidence in the industry, an analyst says. Photo: Reuters
Vanke among three major Chinese property developers that are a step closer to selling shares under Beijing’s ‘three arrows’ rescue plan
- Vanke, Poly Developments & Holdings and China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings are leading smaller developers in the new A-share placements process so far
- “If A-share placement plans are approved by regulators, ‘it would help to reduce their asset-liability ratios and … shore up market confidence towards the real estate sector’, Fitch executive says
