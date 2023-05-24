A Xpeng P7i stands on display during the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 19, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Xpeng P7i stands on display during the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 19, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Electric & new energy vehicles
Business /  China Business

Chinese EV maker Xpeng expects delivery ramp-up in second quarter as price war with Tesla and other rivals abates

  • The guidance came as the company reported a 45.9 per cent drop in revenue and a 37.6 per cent wider net loss in the first quarter
  • Xpeng expects its newest model, the G6 SUV, to boost sales and spur a turnaround after deliveries begin in June

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00pm, 24 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Xpeng P7i stands on display during the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 19, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Xpeng P7i stands on display during the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 19, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE