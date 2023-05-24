A Xpeng P7i stands on display during the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 19, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese EV maker Xpeng expects delivery ramp-up in second quarter as price war with Tesla and other rivals abates
- The guidance came as the company reported a 45.9 per cent drop in revenue and a 37.6 per cent wider net loss in the first quarter
- Xpeng expects its newest model, the G6 SUV, to boost sales and spur a turnaround after deliveries begin in June
