A BYD dealership in Yokohama near Tokyo. The Chinese carmaker is now the world’s largest seller of pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars. Photo: AP Photo
China’s EV war: BYD and Great Wall trade barbs over emission claims as rivalry intensifies
- Great Wall Motor says two BYD plug-in models use normal fuel tanks when they should be fitted with pressurised tanks, leading to higher pollution
- BYD hit back at GWM, saying it opposes any form of unfair competition as it threatens to take legal action against its rival
