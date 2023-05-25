A BYD dealership in Yokohama near Tokyo. The Chinese carmaker is now the world’s largest seller of pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars. Photo: AP Photo
Electric & new energy vehicles
China’s EV war: BYD and Great Wall trade barbs over emission claims as rivalry intensifies

  • Great Wall Motor says two BYD plug-in models use normal fuel tanks when they should be fitted with pressurised tanks, leading to higher pollution
  • BYD hit back at GWM, saying it opposes any form of unfair competition as it threatens to take legal action against its rival

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:30pm, 25 May, 2023

