A bus powered by hydrogen fuel cells emits only water exhaust in Yunfu, Guangdong province, on May 21, 2022. Photo: Yujie Xue
China’s largest fuel-cell producer Sinofuelcell expects sales to double as government promotes hydrogen-powered vehicles
- At least 2,500 vehicles using the company’s fuel cells will hit the road in 2023, company president says
- China has said it aims to have 1 million hydrogen-powered cars on its roads by 2030, served by 1,000 refuelling stations
