Hong Kong’s reputation as dispute resolution centre is on the rise. Photo: May Tse
Banking & finance
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong’s rise as a global dispute resolution centre is due to China’s reforms, Greater Bay Area development, legal expert says

  • The number of arbitration cases handled in Hong Kong reached 344 last year, an increase of 24 per cent from 2021
  • Hong Kong ranked third worldwide as the most preferred location for arbitration after London and Singapore

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 2:00pm, 28 May, 2023

