Hong Kong’s reputation as dispute resolution centre is on the rise. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s rise as a global dispute resolution centre is due to China’s reforms, Greater Bay Area development, legal expert says
- The number of arbitration cases handled in Hong Kong reached 344 last year, an increase of 24 per cent from 2021
- Hong Kong ranked third worldwide as the most preferred location for arbitration after London and Singapore
Hong Kong’s reputation as dispute resolution centre is on the rise. Photo: May Tse