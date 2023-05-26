Tourists pose with an inflatable doll of Donald Duck at Wishing Star Park of Disney Resort in Shanghai. The theme park is raising ticket prices from next month. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai gears up for post-Covid tourism boom as Disneyland raises ticket prices
- Shanghai should seize the strengthening recovery in the tourism industry to make it the primary driver for the consumption and services sectors, says local tourism chief
- Shanghai Disneyland raising ticket prices by as much as 9.9 per cent from next month as city gears up for peak tourism season
