Tourists pose with an inflatable doll of Donald Duck at Wishing Star Park of Disney Resort in Shanghai. The theme park is raising ticket prices from next month. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai gears up for post-Covid tourism boom as Disneyland raises ticket prices

  • Shanghai should seize the strengthening recovery in the tourism industry to make it the primary driver for the consumption and services sectors, says local tourism chief
  • Shanghai Disneyland raising ticket prices by as much as 9.9 per cent from next month as city gears up for peak tourism season

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:26pm, 26 May, 2023

