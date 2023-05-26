A photovoltaic power station in Yinchuan, in China’s northwest Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Photo: EPA-EFE/XINHUA
Solar to jump into renewable energy driving seat at home and abroad, as China’s capacity just keeps expanding, analysts say
- China’s solar sector is expected to add a total of 120GW to 140GW of capacity this year, at least 40 per cent higher than 2022, Hong Kong-based WaterRock’s Lucas Zhang says
- Solar power generation will soon become the most economical form of electricity in China, surpassing hydropower to become the largest non-fossil energy source by the end of this year, Shanghai event hears
