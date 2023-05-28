Yangpu has already drawn domestic technology firms such as food delivery and on-demand services giant Meituan and video-sharing platform Bilibili to the innovation zone. Photo: Shutterstock
Shanghai district offers up to US$2.1 million in cash subsidies to attract local, global tech firms to innovation belt along Huangpu River
- Development of riverside area will be accelerated ‘so that it will become a showcase of a new economy driven by innovation’, district party official says
- Government expects to attract 30 top tech companies and 3,000 start-ups whose combined revenue could hit 300 billion yuan (US$42.6 billion) a year in 2025, deputy governor of Yangpu district says
