Coal producer Shanxi Lu’an Environmental Energy Development, China Merchants Energy Shipping and seven other stocks will join China’s CSI 300 Index next month, as the gauge increases the representation of energy and industrial companies to reflect the reopening trade after the country scrapped all its Covid-19 restrictions. Nine companies, including cooking-utensils maker Zhejiang Supor and Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group, will be removed from the gauge as part of a semi-annual review, according to a statement by China Securities Index (CSI), the index compiler jointly owned by the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The changes will be effective after the close on June 9, it said. CSI picks 300 stocks that are most actively traded in terms of daily average turnover over the past year for the gauge. The index is reviewed on a semi-annual basis. The result is a reflection of the excitement over the so-called cyclical stocks, whose profitability is closely correlated to the strength of the economy, after China reopened its economy late last year. The sub gauges of energy and industrial stocks on the CSI 300 have gained 8.3 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively, this year, while those of pharmaceutical and consumer companies have dropped by at least 2.1 per cent. China bulls say it is time to add to mainland stock bets as tensions ease After the rebalancing, the index will have three more industrial stocks that will boost the sector’s weighting by 0.28 per cent, and the representation of energy producers will increase by 0.25 per cent after two additions, the statement said. Meanwhile, the weightings of the healthcare and consumer-discretionary industries will decrease by 0.14 per cent and 0.11 per cent, respectively, after the removal of two companies from each sector, it said. Shares of Shanxi Lu’an Environmental Energy have risen 11 per cent in Shanghai this year and China Merchants Energy has gained 2.5 per cent. Among the stocks removed, Zhejiang Supor has dropped 4.1 per cent in Shenzhen and Guangzhou Kingmed has fallen by 7.7 per cent. China’s loss is Japan’s gain as investors turn to Asia’s other markets After the review, the CSI 300 Index has a market capitalisation of about 43 trillion yuan (US$6.1 trillion), representing 52 per cent of the combined values of the 5,007 companies on mainland China’s exchanges, according to CSI. The gauge’s 300 member companies generated 78 per cent of the profits of China’s onshore publicly traded companies last year, and traded at an average of 11.8 times earnings, it said. The CSI 300 last week erased all of its 2023 gains as a double whammy of concerns about the sustainability of China’s economic recovery and geopolitical risks weighed on sentiment . It has dropped 0.5 per cent so far this year. Liquor distiller Kweichow Moutai is the index’s biggest constituent with a 5.7 per cent weighting and lithium battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology is the second largest, accounting for 3.1 per cent of the gauge.