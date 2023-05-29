Former Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) boss Charles Li Xiaojia launched the fintech platform Micro Connect in August 2021. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
How the former boss of Hong Kong stock exchange is helping Macau connect overseas investors to mainland China’s small businesses
- More than 4,000 small businesses listed daily revenue obligations (DROs) on a new securities exchange created by Micro Connect in Macau
- Micro Connect aims to bridge the gap between global investors and mainland China’s grass-roots economy while developing Macau’s financial sector
