A bakery at a shopping mall in Beijing. Key to Morgan Stanley’s call are the about 20 million jobs that will be added to the contact-based services industry in the following four to five quarters. Photo: AP
Morgan Stanley says ‘underappreciated’ Chinese consumer stocks to reverse industry-beating decline amid job market improvement
- US investment bank anticipates ‘improvement in mass demand in the second half’
- Current bearish view on consumer stocks is due to an uneven pace of recovery, lender says in report
